Beauty Battle: Splurge vs. Steal Fall Must Haves

People always want the best deal when it comes to makeup but they never want to doubt the quality. Some pay high for products while others prefer the less expensive versions. Because you may be asking yourself “should I spend the extra money?” Beauty High wants to insure that if you go cheaper, you’re still getting the best quality of product.

The battle starts here!

Chanel: Chanel’s Illusion D’Ombre Eyeshadow Collection consists of 6 cream eyeshadows with long-wear capability. The shades are perfect for creating an ombre eyeshadow look which is going to be super-hot this fall season as shown at Chanel’s Fall 2011 show. (Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Eyeshadow, $36 chanel.com)

Maybelline: Maybelline’s Eye Studio Color Gleam Cream Eyeshadow comes in a variety of 6 different color palletes. fall’s hottest shades of green, brown and purple can be found in palette’s Purple Possibilities, Flash of Forest and Neutral Liaisons. (Maybelline Eye Studio Color Gleam Cream Eyeshadow, $5.48 walmart.com)

This fall, dark bold lips are making a comeback as we saw on the Roksanda Ilincic runway. To rock the trend, try the 2 following options:

NARS: NARS Fast Ride lipstick is one of my favorite lipsticks out there, it glides on with strong, powerful color. (NARS Fast Ride Lipstick, $24 narscosmetics.com)

Rimmel London: Lasting Finish Intense Wear Lipstick gives you flawless lips for up to 8 hours. The color is dark and rich, much like Fast Ride but less than half the price. (Rimmel London Lasting Finish Intense Wear Lipstick in Bordeaux, $5.19 ulta.com)

Vena Cava’s Fall 2011 show took glitter to a whole new level, surrounding eyes with silver glitter but for a more wearable version of this look, I suggest wearing a gold glitter liner on your top lid.

Urban Decay: Urban Decay’s Heavy Metal glitter is something I started wearing when I was about 14. Glitter was all the rage, I swear! Urban Decay’s glitter is brush applied and lasts for hours.(Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner in Baked, $18 sephora.com)

TIP: Let it dry on upper lid for a minute before opening eyes.

Sephora Collection: Sephora makes a glitter liner that works the same way, minus a few bucks. The only down-side is that they don’t have as many color options. (Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner, $12 sephora.com)

Nature and jewel-toned colored shadows are huge for fall. Forest green and dark amethyst purple are showing up in beauty collections all over.

Yves Saint Laurent: Yves Saint Laurent’s PURE CHROMATICS? eyeshadow palette contains 4 wet or dry eyeshadows. The palette in color 04 has green, purple, smokey plum and white gold, all Fall trending colors. (Yves Saint Laurent Pure Chromatics in 04, $48 sephora.com)

Revlon: Revlon’s Colorstay 12 Hour Eye Shadow is a palette with four colors aswell. For color’s like Yves Saint Laurent’s 04 palette, I recommend Revlon’s Steel color palette. It has forest green, creamy white, smoke and silver. It covers the Fall trends, minus purple. (Revlon Colorstay 12 Hour Eye Shadow in Steel, $6.99 drugstore.com)

Silver Shadow showed up on multiple runways this fall. For example, Altuzarra Fall 2011.



MAC Cosmetics: MAC has many silver/grey hues but I love Electra. It has a bit of shimmer which gives you a triple-threat of silver,glitter and metallic Fall shadow trends. (MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow in Electra, $15 maccosmetics.com)



Sephora Collection: For a few bucks less, Sephora’s Colorful Mono Eyeshadow comes in almost every color you can think of and more specifically, they have 6 different silver/greys to choose from. I love Engagement Ring for the perfect Fall silver shimmer shadow. (Sephora Collection Colorful Mono Eyeshadow in Engagement Ring, $12 sephora.com)