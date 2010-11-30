Beauty Battle: Low vs. High Cost Enhancers

Got Crme de la Mer taste on a Cetaphil budget? We scoured wallet-friendly makeup meccas and drugstore aisles for the best in beauty boosting products that give results rivaling those of their more expensive enhancement counterparts. Our steals are sure to get you a plumper pout, longer lashes, and a brighter smile without the buyers remorse incurred by unnecessary splurges!

Latisse vs. LOreal 24-Hour Lash Boosting Power System

Latisse: The first and only FDA-approved treatment that grows lashes longer, fuller, and darker, Latisse will give you measurable results in anywhere from 8-16 weeks for $120 per kit.

LOreal 24-Hour Lash Boosting Power System: Lashes really do appear longer, thicker and fuller after using LOreals eyelash enhancer. The $25 starter kit comes complete with a 2-step mascara wand thats an ultra-lengthening mascara topcoat on one side and a lash boosting primer on the other side (to be applied underneath the topcoat mascara), giving you the illusion of longer lashes after just minutes of application. At night, apply the systems lash boosting serum before bed for some added oomph. Measurable results occur in just 4 weeks, but I found my eye fringe looking thicker and fuller after using just the 2-step mascara during the day. LOreal 24-Hour Lash Boosting Power System, $24.95, at Drugstore.com

Custom Bleaching Trays vs. Crest 3D White Whitestrips

Bleaching Trays: For around $500, your general or cosmetic dentist can send you home with tooth whitening gel and bleaching trays that are customized to fit your teeth. Most dentists recommend wearing the trays for 30-45 minutes daily or even weekly (depending on your desired shade of whiteness), and patients see results almost immediately (though keep in mind that teeth may be sensitive).

Crest 3D White Whitestrips: These thin, flexible strips that are coated with tooth whitening gel conform to the shape of your teeth and work by keeping the whitening gel on your soon-to-be pearly whites for 30 minutes once a day. After 10 days of 30 minute at-home sessions with these strips, your teeth will give off the significantly whiter and brighter look you get with customized trays starting at a mere $17. Crest 3D White Whitestrips, $16.65, at Amazon.com

Juvederm XC vs. Too Faced Extreme Lip Injection

Juvederm: These injections will make you feel the pinch both in your face and your wallet (in general, one syringe of filler is upwards of $400). While technically it is a non-surgical procedure, the smooth gel filler is injected into the folds surrounding the lips to plump up your pout.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme: Despite its name, this product is non-invasive and non-injectable. Too Faceds lip plumping serum increases lip volume and maintains plumpness with day-to-night application. Like lip fillers, the $28.00 Lip Injection Extreme works instantly minus the pain of injectables (note that you may feel an intense tingle for the first 5-10 minutes after application). Having tried out many a lip venom in my day, Too Faceds plumper gets my vote for most Angelina Jolie-worthy results. Too Faced Extreme Lip Injection, $28, at Sephora.com