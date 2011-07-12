Beauty Battle: Drugstore vs. Splurge Eye Makeup Remover

Does spending the extra money really make a difference? Some say yes and others think it’s total nonsense. At Beauty High, we don’t play for either team. Below are products that easily compare. We’ll tell you the perks of each so you can make an educated decision.

Almay: This eye makeup removing gel is gentle and moisturizes the eye area as it cleans. It’s fragrance free for those of us who can’t stand scented products. But, shockingly this drugstore product is the splurge item in this battle. (Almay Moisturizing Gentle Gel Eye Makeup Remover, $25 amazon.com)

Bliss: The Lid+Lash Wash Makeup Remover by Bliss is gentle while dissolving eye makeup troubles. (Bliss Lid+Lash Wash Makeup Remover,$14 sephora.com)

TIP: To enhance cooling qualities to de-puff eyes, keep both products in the fridge while not in use.

NARS: Shake well before using this eye makeup removing liquid. The oil and other liquids seperate while sitting around in between use, but they quickly mix back together. Despite it’s oil content, this product doesn’t feel greasy. It removes waterproof makeup in a jiffy.(NARS Eye Makeup Remover, $25 sephora.com)

L’Oreal: This remover is 100% oil free and still very powerful. (L’Oreal Eye Makeup Remover $5.19 drugstore.com)

TIP: Use a cotton ball or pad with product to remove eye makeup.

We all get lazy sometimes and don’t want to pour liquid on a cotton pad, or maybe you’re traveling and it’s easier to bring removing pads with us instead of remover and pads. Either way, these are both great options for removing your eye makeup.

Almay: I’ve found this product in more of my friend’s makeup bags than you can even imagine. They are gentle and effective but I find that I need to use one pad per eye to get a fully clean eye. (Almay Hypo-Allergenic Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $2.64 amazon.com)

Sephora Collection: These remover pads are formulated without parabens and sulfates. That’s super cool! (Sephora Collection Makeup Remover Pads, $9 sephora.com)

Both are great for travel!

These will not only remove your eye makeup, but also your face makeup!

Korres: These natural makeup removing wipes will leave your face clean of dirt, oil and makeup (strong enough for eye makeup) without drying skin out. (Korres Milk Proteins Cleansing & Make Up Removing Wipes, $12 sephora.com)

Neutrogena: Night Calming makeup remover towelettes will remove your face makeup and eye makeup while releasing a calming scent that will calm you before bed. (Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $8 cvs.com)