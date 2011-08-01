August Beauty Picks: Our Fall Product Wishlist

August may be the Summer month when the ocean is hottest to swim in, but it’s also the month that we’re swooning over the Fall’s beauty collections. Just like we preview Fall fashion the previous Spring, beauty launches for Fall preview and start sale the summer before. Of course we have mentioned tons of exciting summer launches such as the Sass & Bide polishes, the long-wear eyeliner by NARS and new Fall fragrances but we left out a few note worthy items. Luckily, they’re only a click away.

Click through the slideshow above for Beauty High’s Summer launches for Fall Collections picks!