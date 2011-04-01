April Fools: Trick Your Way Into A Younger Age Group

At a beauty event for Vichy last night, a dermatologist gave away a valuable secret: people judge age by the number of spots that you have. You know the ones – those pesky dark spots brought on by sun damage, or any other damage you have caused your skin during life to result in a change in pigment.

Luckily there are a plethora of products available now to battle these spots, hyper-pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. So in honor of this April Fools day, rather than playing a prank, begin your product regimen so that by next April 1 you’ll have everyone fooled by your age.