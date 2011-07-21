America’s Favorite Pink and Green Tube Gets a Fall Makeover

It made Maybelline the undisputed leader of the mascara market, and it was probably one of the first items you ever had in your makeup bag — the one and only Great Lash Mascara. Regardless of whether or not you use it or have moved on to a different kind of lash-lengthener, chances are you’ll want to pay attention to drugstore shelves this September, because Great Lash is about to get a high-fashion makeover.

In honor of its 40th anniversary, Maybelline will package its best-selling mascara in three kinds of covetable, limited-edition tubes: a graphic floral print by Tracy Reese, black lace by Max Azria, and a design featuring the Chinese character for “lash” by Vivienne Tam. At $6.99 a pop at drugstores, you’ll definitely want to join in the celebration.