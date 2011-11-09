American Apparel Introduces Lip Gloss to Line

American Apparel, which has been a go-to for neon-hued nail polishes, is now adding lip glosses to its beauty line this fall.

The collection will go on sale in 50 of its stores this week as well as online, and will roll out to the remaining stores as the product increases. Colors in the line include Legalize LA, a bright red, and Pantytime, an apricot-hued pink. Marsha Brady, creative director for American Apparel told WWD that the formula is non-sticky and moisturizing, with colors intended to work with a range of skin tones.

“Our employees were eager to see them and try them on, so we got to see how they performed on many different complexions,” Brady stated.

We’re eager to play with the vibrant shades as well — we’re hoping this is a positive new expansion for the brand, they’ve had a rough year!

American Apparel Lip Gloss, $12 each, americanapparel.com