Aimee Mullins Is Named New L’Oreal Paris Global Ambassador

Aimee Mullins joins a long line of beautiful and successful women in her new role as Global Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Despite a crippling medical condition that resulted in her lower legs being amputated when she was just a year old, Mullins has achieved some pretty major things. She went to Georgetown on a full academic scholarship where she competed in top level NCAA athletic events. From there, she set world records in three events in the 1998 Paralympic Games and became the president of the Women’s Sports Foundation in 2007.

She added model to her list of accomplishments in 1999, becoming Alexander McQueen‘s muse and walking in his show. She has since acted in several movies and landed in top magazines including Vogue, W and Harper’s Bazaar. She even made the list as one of People magazine’s “World’s 50 Most Beautiful People“, not like we’re really shocked by that.

“Aimee embodies perfectly the L’Oreal Paris woman. Sublime, charismatic, strong. Her life is extraordinary in all meanings possible,” noted Cyril Chapuy, Global Brand President of L’Oreal Paris.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.