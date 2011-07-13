Aesop Is True To Their Word & Land Stateside

Aesop, the Melbourne based skin, hair and body care company has been re-focusing its brand on the U.S. and more specifically, N.Y. with new boutiques coming in the next year. As we patiently wait for their doors to open, the brand has set up a kiosk in Grand Central to quench our thirst for their products.

The kiosk, designed by Aesop Director Dennis Paphitis and NY-based architect Jeremy Barbour of Tacklebox, is located in the Graybar passage and is made out of 3,000 recycled copies of the New York Times. The stand offers a variety of Aesops finest sellers, as well as an exclusive Jet Set kit. This kit was made in collaboration with the Dia Art Foundation, and contains travel size bottles of Revitalizing Hair Sealing Conditioner, Gentle Scalp Cleansing Shampoo, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm. The kit also comes with two tickets to Dia Beacon, the foundation’s musuem in upstate New York-which you can easily take a quick train ride to from Grand Central!