Abbey Lee Kershaw’s Twiggy inspired cover for i-D by Richard Bush left us with some serious eyelash envy. Not that we necessarily want mini fans attached to our bottom lashes, but we do love the dramatic look that natural eyelashes just can’t provide.

Check out our slideshow to see some of our favorite fake eyelashes. Use them every day, or just for special occasions — one thing we will warn you against is leaving them on your bathroom counter…they tend to look alive. (Ew!)