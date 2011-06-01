8 Fave Facial Mists To Help You Beat The Heat

As I’ve often said, working in beauty can have its perks. One of my favorite of those perks is learning the tricks of the trade from makeup artists while hanging with them on sets of many, many shoots. Discovering new products is one of my favorite hobbies, so when I was introduced to a whole set of new products awhile back (facial mists) I was thrilled. The facial mist has many purposesyou can use it to set your makeup, freshen up your skin, or even just cool off your face after a long day. With temps rising into the 90s right now on the East coast, storing one of these babies in your desk at work or in your purse isn’t such a bad idea!