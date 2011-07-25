The 8 Best Drugstore (Under $10!) Beauty Finds For The Heat

This summer has been a hot one. We’re all well aware of that. While we all have our go-to beauty favorites, the sweltering, humid summer weather can render even our most trusted of products useless.

The heat can also create some of the most trying of beauty quandaries: how do you deal with hair that is both oily and frizzy at the same time? What if your skin needs a little extra coverage, but you don’t feel like wearing a heavy mask in temperatures reaching above 90 degrees?

Having survived some of the hottest NYC summers (not to mention the smog, humidity and inevitable beauty obstacles that go along with them), I consider myself well-versed in hot weather beauty on a budget. Here are some of my favorite drugstore products to help beat the heat and look great while doing it.