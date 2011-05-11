7 Beauty Wonders Of The World

One of the joys of traveling is learning about and experiencing other cultures. But, let’s not forget that in addition to seeing, tasting, smelling and hearing new things, there are also so many exceptional resources that lie around the globe. These resources may lead to some of the unique ingredients that we know and love in our beauty products. Although I haven’t traveled the world as extensively as I would like (have any of us?), I have come across some pretty special brands that are either inspired by other cultures or are created and produced in another country.