5 Handbag Essentials for Impromptu Sleepovers

Before you read any further, know this: Beauty High is a judgment-free zone.

Honestly, we’re really not trying to insinuate anything with this product guide. It’s just that with the weekend pretty much here, and summer love in full swing, there will probably be an unexpected sleepover here and there. So, here are five essential items you should always have stashed in your bag just in case. With these things on hand, you’ll never have to sacrifice looking fresh and pretty for a bit of late night fun.