5 Beauty Products to Steal from Your Mom…Or Grandmom

My mom still tells the story about the time she got out of the shower and saw me dumping her entire bottle of Clinque moisturizing lotion onto the rug. Between that and the fact that I would regularly hoard her Revlon lipsticks it is safe to say I knew I wanted to write about beauty from an early age. But as I got older my mom’s deep red lipsticks were replaced by my Bonnie Bell flavored chapsticks and eventually flashy MAC glosses, but little did I know how classic my mom’s makeup bag really was. Some of the best, most reliable beauty products can be found in the contents of your mother’s or even your grandmother’s vanity. If you are willing to dig through the outdated perfumes and the brushes that should have been thrown away years ago, here are some treasures you may behold.