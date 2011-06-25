4th of July Beauty: What To Pack For Your Weekend Getaway

As you get ready to shove everything in a duffel bag or suitcase and head off for your weekend travels, there are a few key beauty items that you shouldn’t be leaving behind. Obviously we’re going to be telling you to bring along your SPF kiddos, but there are also some other products that are useful in keeping you looking like your gorgeous selves while you’re away from home, without needing to bring your entire cosmetics cabinet with you.

Click through the slideshow above for our recommendations, and let us know what your favorite beauty travel items are. And of course, let us know where you’re heading to this weekend, we’ll try not to be too jealous!