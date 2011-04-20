4/20 Must Haves: Products To Rid You Of That Stoner Look

Lets be honest the majority of you just may be celebrating 4/20 today, in traditional Dazed & Confused style. Just in case you don’t want to look as if you were partying too hard, we’re stock piling a list of recovery products for you below.

Resort back here tomorrow morning when you’re wishing you had taken it a bit easier tonight (or this afternoon, or this morning, whatever no judgement) so that you don’t get fired. We’re just here to help!

The first task at hand is to beat the redness in your eyes try Bausch + Lomb’s eyedrops meant for itch relief. (Bausch + Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops, $10.97, walmart.com)

After you’ve applied the drops, use Kiehl’s de-puffer which uses hibiscus tea and caffeine to reduce puffiness and swelling underneath the eyes. (Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer, $18.50, nordstrom.com)



Next, take a white eyeliner and line the inner rims of your eyes to brighten them up even more. And yes, we chose UD’s Yeyo liner. (Urban Decay Yeyo White Eyeliner, $18, sephora.com)



And finally, use Benefit’s Erase Paste to hide any bags that are sitting underneath your eyes. This concealer is thick enough to do the trick but goes on seamlessly. (Benefit Cosmetics Erase Paste, $26, ulta.com)

