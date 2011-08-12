3 Beauty Products To Get You Through A Wild Weekend

We have all experienced a weekend where you barely get the chance to relax and your social life feels as grueling as office work. You have a meeting Friday after work, then you promised your friend you’d go out to celebrate her birthday with her. This gets you home at 4 A.M. You’re dead, but wait! There’s more. You have to meet your parents for brunch at 12 P.M., go shopping at that bi-annual sale you love and then once again, your friends are blowing up your phone to go out.

By Sunday, you’re so over-tired that even vegging in pajamas all day doesn’t make you feel rested enough to start the week all over again at 8:00 A.M. Monday morning. You need beauty products that will get you through this crazy weekend without looking like a mess.

Luckily, you have me to tell you which 3 beauty products you need to survive. Think of it as a weekend first-aid kit.

#1 Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

When your friends make you stay out dancing til 4 A.M. you’ll thank me when you don’t look like Frankenstein when you get home. This makeup setting spray ACTUALLY keeps your makeup on, keeping you covered for up to 16 hours. (Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $29 sephora.com)

#2 NARS Multiple in Copacabana

When you have to roll out of bed and look alive to meet your parents or an out-of-town friend for brunch, a multi-use product is your best way to go. It’s simple, quick and really hassle free. This product can be used on the face (cheeks) and lips making it great for quick, run-out-the-door action. I chose the shade Copacabana because it’s a pearly shade that will brighten up any face, no matter how hungover. Turn that frown into a smile and get out the door, you’re already late! (NARS Multiple in Copacobana, $39 narscosmetics.com)

#3 Nefeli Instant Facial Rejuvinating Mask

This cloth and liquid face mask is the perfect Sunday mask. It rejuvinates and brightens facial skin making your face Monday-morning ready. Ideal for weekly or bi-weekly use. (Nefeli Instant Facial Rejuvinating Mask, $65 for pack of 4 nefeli.com)

What are your go-to beauty-blunder saviors?