15 Beauty Must Haves For Spring, $15 & Under

If spring ever does arrive, we want to be ready for it. Since we’ve been awaiting it’s arrival for so long now, we’re of course going to greet it with our best little outfits and hottest spring beauty looks. And since a lot of our hard-earned cash has been spent pining away the hours at random indoor activities considering that the rain and cold never seems to be leaving, we need to figure out a way to look hot for cheap.

Well, have no fear, we’ve got some of the most essential spring products for $15 and under. These beauty gems cover everything from your trends to your classics, and will get you warm-weather ready in no time.



