13 Of Our Fave Balms To Protect Your Lips This Summer

Summer is finally upon us, and for the skincare conscious that means its time to lather on the SPF. While most of us can regularly remember to apply sunscreen to our faces during these long and hot summer days, we often forget a crucial feature: our lips. Lips need extra care over these scorching summer months to avoid any kind of longterm damage from the sun. And were not just talking about chapped lips here. While the heat can dehydrate the skin on our lips leaving them dry and cracked, the suns UV rays can cause more severe damage to the layers of tissue below the epidermis. Left without any defense, our lips are helpless to the suns wreckage.

The easiest solution to this skincare problem is lip balm with SPF. Any kind of lip care product with SPF 15 or more applied every few hours should be able to shield your lips during a long day in the sun. With a variety of flavors, tints, and varying quantities of SPF to choose from, there is no reason not to look after your lips this summer. Keep your lips perfectly pouty and protected with one of these sun blocking lip balms and bring on the sun!