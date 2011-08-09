10 Pearls of Beauty Wisdom from Mom

It’s hard to believe that the same woman who wore a fannypack to Disney World and keeps her hair in a scrunchie would know so much about beauty, but mom (and grandma) have been around much longer than us and generally know what’s up. “Eat your vegetables,” “Don’t pick,” “Dump him”… although we might not like to admit it, their advice is usually exactly what we need to hear. Below are the basics, the pearls of wisdom to live your beauty life by. All the other stuff is just the icing on the cake.

1. Remember your neck: The neck is one of the few places that tell the truth about our age. We work so hard to prevent wrinkles on our face that we forget about its downstairs neighbor, and once the damage is done there’s no going back. When you put on your face lotion in the morning, just rub some down to your collarbones too. In twenty years, you’ll be happy you did.

2. Pat, don’t rub! Rubbing off excess water might be quick and efficient, but it is also unnecessarily rough. Patting your skin dry reduces friction and stress, especially on the sensitive skin around your eyes. If you start patting your skin dry everyday, within a few weeks it will be habit.

3. Splurge on skin care: Kind of like in fashion, it’s better to splurge on a few key pieces than to have a lot of cheap junk. You know, quality over quantity (another tried-but-true mom clich). When it comes to beauty, splurge on skin care before makeup products. If you have money to splurge on both, then go for it. But if you have to prioritize, a good eye cream is worth a lot more than expensive eyeliner.

4. Drink up! (Water, that is) This may sound like nutrition advice, but being hydrated is a key step to looking healthy and beautiful. It helps keep your complexion fresh, your eyes clear, and your weight in check. Bring a water bottle with you everywhere you go. It’s so simple; you’ll reach those eight glasses a day in no time.

5. Wash your hair every other day: Who knew being lazy was good for you? Washing your hair every day strips it of its natural oils. And as much as you love clean hair, those oils are important for its health and vitality. So skip a day. Most hairstyles work better on day-old hair anyway braids, updos, etc. Find some you like, and your hair will thank you.

6. Never go to sleep with your make-up on: Self-explanatory. Just don’t do it. Buy makeup remover cloths and keep them next to your bed, that way you have no excuse.

7. Wash your sheets: This is sound advice in general, but as far as beauty goes a clean pillowcase is one of the best free acne fighters. Think about it: each night you rub your face all over that pillow for 6-8 hours. And if you don’t wash your sheets for two or three weeks, all that oil builds up. Your best bet is to throw your pillowcase in with every load. It doesn’t take up that much space, and it will do wonders for your skin.

8. Rinse with cold water: Mom and experts agree: rinsing with cold water gives you shinier, healthier hair. At the end of a steamy shower, just turn down the hot water for a minute and let yourself cool off. The cold water will close your cuticles, making your hair shinier and less frizzy. Bonus points: a cold rinse also wakes you up in the morning.

9. Wear sunscreen: Wear sunscreen, wear sunscreen, wear sunscreen. In the winter, in the summer, on your ears, between your toes… everywhere, all the time!

10. Just because it works for ___, doesn’t mean it works for you: Or in simpler terms, know thyself. Just because you love Rihanna’s new haircut, doesn’t mean you should get it yourself. One of the best beauty (and fashion) tips is to know yourself your face shape, your skin tone, your age, what you like and then work with what you have! Mom always said to be yourself, right?

We know momma knows best. Do you have any advice that you couldn’t live without?