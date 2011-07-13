10 Beauty Products I’d Want To Have On A Deserted Island

The sweltering, muggy, mid-summer weather we’re currently experiencing is a challenge for even the most experienced beauty buffs. After my beachy, wavy hairstyle turned into a humidity-stricken mess this morning as I was on my way to work, I started thinking about a beauty survival-kit: If I were stuck on a deserted island, what would my top 10 beauty items be?

Of course, please keep in mind that this list is meant to be frivilous (I’m thinking about more of a Gilligan’s Island-type scenario here, less Castaway)-obviously, I’d have water, a cell phone and access to a 3G network at the top of my list if this were a practical survival guide. However, these beauty essentials should have you covered during the July heat, whether you’re stranded at your desk or on a tropical island.