Makeup Primers: Why The Fuss?

We hear lots of talk about makeup primers and how they are essential in a gals daily beauty regime, but what are they really supposed to do and do they really make a difference? Makeup primers are used to help provide a smooth canvas on the face so that the foundation will go on evenly while filling in lines and pores. This nifty gem also helps to even out the skin tone on the face, absorb the oils from the skin and even help your foundation last for a longer period of time.

Now onto the important question, Do they work? While many might believe that a primer is an unnecessary item in the beauty bag, the fact is that this product can smooth the skin and help foundation stay on all day long even in the hottest of temperatures, something a basic moisturizer just cant do on its own.

Help fight those wrinkles with this lightweight water-based gel that will keep your skin hydrated along with actively helping to fill in lines and prevent aging. (Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, $30, https://www.lauramercier.com)

Moisturize your pesky dry skin with a primer that is enriched with plant extracts, and packed with soothing minerals to give you that perfect glow. (Bare Escentuals bareVitamins Prime Time Foundation Primer, $21, https://www.ulta.com)

Balance out your uneven skin tone with a product that helps give results for even the toughest problems like redness, dark spots and lack of luster. (Smashbox Photo Finish Color Correcting Foundation Primer, $38, https://www.smashbox.com)

Wake up your skin with this anti-fatigue primer that can adjust to every kind of lighting, while keeping your skin looking youthful and healthy. (Dior Skinflash Primer-Radiance Boosting Makeup Primer, $41, https://www.sephora.com)