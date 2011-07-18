Hair and Makeup Ideas for Work

I know every morning despite how much I love makeup, I dread picking out a makeup look for work. It’s the morning and the last thing I want to do is play around with a million brushes and products. Being that I am always stressed on how to play with my beauty routine for work, I decided to bring you some staple ideas to rely on for the work week. They’re simple, chic and you’ll be shocked how quickly you can bring them to life!

Click through the slideshow above for tips and products to get your look work-worthy.

