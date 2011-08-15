Makeup To Help You Transition From Summer To Fall

Sad as it is to admit (or possibly happy, if you live in New York City and your air conditioning decided not to work during the record-breaking heat wave), summer is almost coming to an end. Soon enough, it will be time to ditch shorts, sandals and brightly colored summer makeup trends in favor of fall ones.

But when, exactly, is this transition supposed to occur? Weather this time of year can be somewhat schizophrenic, and that can unfortunately mean your makeup is, too. Instead of continuing to attempt summer trends well into the cooler months or immediately piling on the darker shades of winter, stick with these in-between-the-seasons makeup picks to stay somewhere in the middle.