Makeup Brush Guide: Must Have Brushes For Easy Application

Most people say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but in the beauty industry I would say makeup is ours (not that we don’t love diamonds!). I don’t really keep track of how much money I spend on makeup, but I can tell you that my friends love coming to my apartment to get ready for a night out with my makeup, and I’ve gotten the 500 point Sephora Beauty Insider gift many times.

For the most part, I use makeup brushes to apply my makeup. These are pieces I choose to invest in, because I want a good quality brush that will not shed on my face. Follow this guide for my recommendations ofall the types of brushes every girl should have.