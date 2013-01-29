Proactiv Launches A New Product Line For Grownups

As a teenager, Proactiv was a huge part of my skincare routine. Heck, it was my entire skincare routine. But as I get older, acne isn’t my only concern. I’ve added redness, dryness and dull skin to the mix. Now with the launch of Proactiv’s newest line Proactiv + this week, the brand is targeting grownups — not just by treating adult acne, but by solving age-related complexion problems, too.

What makes it different? The original Proactiv basic 3-Step System with a cleanser, toner and repairing treatment targets acne, and that’s its main focus. Proactiv+ is also a 3-step system, incorporating the original line’s acne-fighting benzoyl peroxide while adding new perks for a radiant complexion, too. The Skin Smoothing Exfoliator is a cleanser and toner in one that also exfoliates. The Pore Targeting Treatment targets bacteria deep in pores to prevent breakouts, and the Complexion Perfecting Hydrator evens the skin tone and provides lasting moisture. This set also has a subscription service with the same base price of $29.95 a month.

