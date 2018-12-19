Your Throwback Teenage Acne Solution Is Finally Launching At Sephora

When you’re looking for a top-notch makeup, skincare or hair product, there’s one store we can guarantee is on your must-shop list. And beginning next week, it will add yet another iconic label to its stacked shelves. We’ll give you a hint: it’s been around for over 20 years and its infomercials are legendary. That’s right: Proactiv’s launching at Sephora and we’re ecstatic because it’s still a game-changer for curing acne.

Most of us whose middle school years fall into the late ’90s to early 2000s era remember the blemish-busting brand for its celebrity commercials featuring that infamous (but highly effective) 3-Step System and insane before-after-shots. Admit it: you begged mom or dad to dial-in and purchase at least once when your breakouts felt completely unbearable.

Now, you can skip the phone call and buy it almost instantly (depending on how long the lines are). To that same point, while this news may spark a certain level of nostalgia, please don’t sleep on Proactiv in 2018. Though it’s been around for decades, the brand’s lineup has only expanded and improved by evolving with the times and maintaining its reputation as a hardcore solution to all sorts of blemish issues.

Plus, now that it’s sitting pretty in Sephora, you you can do all your beauty and skincare shopping in one full, time-saving sweep. Nothing beats getting your foundation refill and spot treatment simultaneously.

The products available will include the tried-and-true Proactiv Solution 3-Step System: a cleanser, toner and acne-treatment, along with select products from the over-the-counter retinoid infused collection, the ProactivMD line.

Everything will be available at Sephora starting Dec. 26 and prices will range from $20-$110. We highly suggest you add Sephora gift cards to your last-minute holiday wishlist.