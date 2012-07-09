Pro-Skinny Site Responds To Public Backlash

Photo: Getty Images

Both Pinterest and Instagram have received recent criticism for the influx of “Thinspiration” – photos that promote unhealthy eating. An example is a message that reads, “Sweat is Fat Crying.” Now there is criticism aimed at a site called Skinny Gossip that promotes the same message…or so we thought.

Skinnygossip.com revolves around the mindset that skinny is beautiful. The author started the site with the intent of gathering a community that promoted staying thin, but not necessarily in a pro-anorexic way. However, Skinny Gurl (the author) writes articles comparing models like Kate Upton to cows and even labeled one section “Starving Tip of the Day.” An example said to persevere through the pain in your stomach while dieting because it will be worth it in the end.

Over the past few days, the author heard from hundreds complaining about the message the site promoted. We logged onto the site this morning and happily saw that Skinny Gurl took positive action as a result of the backlash. “Starving Tip of the Day” has been deleted and new guidelines have been put in place in the community forum that prohibit the promotion of harmful eating habits. She is also adding a section that provides resources to assist curing depression, eating disorders and self-injury.

Skinny Gurl ended her address with:

“In closing there’s nothing wrong with saying skinny is beautiful, just like there’s nothing wrong with saying curvy is beautiful, or red hair is beautiful, or anything else someone happens to find appealing. It’s an opinion, and we’re all entitled to them.”

We couldn’t agree more. But there is a fine line between promoting your opinion and bringing others down in the process. There is nothing wrong with saying that thin is beautiful, but promoting unhealthy ways to achieve that beauty is. Today, everyone has a voice on the Internet. Be smart with what you say…because people are listening.

Do you think this site will change its ways, or is just trying to please everyone for the moment? We will be regularly watching…because honestly if you call Kate Upton fat and post photos of her eating a cheeseburger, you’re not saying skinny is beautiful. You’re saying abnormally skinny is beautiful and everything else isn’t. But hey, it’s just an opinion, right?