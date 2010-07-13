Beauty Pro: Jazz Up Your Summer Makeup With Colored Eyeliner

Since we have been experimenting with color on our lids for ages, it’s nice to switch things up once in awhile. This summer we’ve fallen in love with brightly colored liners, and instead of using them in the usual ways, we’re loving how they look underneath the eye.

Stephanie Flor, makeup artist for Artists by Timothy Priano, shows us how to add a bit of color to your look with a bold liner. Follow the steps below for a new take on an old makeup staple.

Step 1:



Sweep a metallic nude shadow over the eye lid to balance out the look.

Step 2:



Line the inner rim of the eye with a nude liner.

Step 3:



Smudge the colored liner (in this case Stephanie is using Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Iridescent Navy Blue) against your hand. Then line your lower lash line, winging the tip out a bit to open up your eyes.

Step 4:



Go over the line with a brush to blend.

Step 5:



Add a bit of white shadow in the inner corner of your eye. Finish off with mascara.

And the final look…



