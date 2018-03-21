Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Shares the Easy Way to Get ‘Glass Skin’

K-beauty trends are never in short supply and “glass skin” is the latest one taking over our Instagram feeds. The term refers to a face that looks pore-free, dewy and almost transparent, all without the fancy filters we so easily gravitate toward while taking selfies.

More often than not, the men and women flaunting their flawless skin also tote heavy-duty routines, with as many as 10-15 products being used everyday. But as much as we would love the results, we simply don’t have time for that level of work.

Neither does Sir John, whose famous clientele includes Beyoncé, Joan Smalls and Priyanka Chopra. In a recent interview with E! Online, he admitted to encouraging his ladies to follow a K-beauty-inspired routine, but remix it by shortening the overall process and adding a little highlighter into the mix.

“First, you should start with exfoliation,” he says. “Right now, I am loving the Pure-Sugar Scrubs. By exfoliating, you’re helping to create the perfect canvas before you apply your skin-care moisturizers and highlight products.”

Next, you should follow up with a ph-balanced toner (to close up the pores), vitamin C serum (for brightness) and moisturizer (for hydration), in that exact order. Lastly, enhance your skin’s glow by applying a glow enhancer, like the True Match Lumi Glotion all over the face.

Although you may want to continue with foundation, you probably won’t need it after adopting this foolproof regimen for a few weeks. We love skin care made easy.