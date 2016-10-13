Priyanka Chopra’s Diet and Exercise Routine Is All About Balance

Priyanka Chopra does her own stunts, so she has to stay fit. But that doesn’t mean that you’ll find her at the gym day and night. “Life is just really fast-paced and you don’t have to kill yourself in the gym,” she told Women’s Health. What’s more, she doesn’t believe in seriously restrictive eating habits. “You don’t have to starve yourself,” she added. “I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well.”

Staying fit, for Chopra, is partly an occupational hazard. “I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts,” she told the publication. “I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts.”

She also added that she doesn’t believe in getting sick, which sounds nice to us. “People always say you should listen to your body,” she said. “But I don’t listen to my body. My body listens to me. I can’t afford to be sick or low on energy. It’s mind over matter: I’m going to have a good day, and not in that fake ‘Happy girls are the best girls!’ way.”

If we could will ourselves to never be sick, we definitely would. But if it works for Chopra, sign us up? As she summed it up on her Instagram, “Too busy to exercise, too tired to work: A memoir.” We hear you, girl!