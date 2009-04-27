Priti + StyleCaster 4eva

We just got our hands on new Priti nail polish, and we’re obsessed.

The luxury polishes offer nearly 100 amazing colors to choose from (from pale pink and coral to yellow and blue), come in super cute bottles, and dry quickly with a glossy shine. But here’s the best part- they’re all 100% natural and cruelty-free!

When you’re ready to switch up your mani/pedi Priti even offers a soy nail polish remover (that no joke, smells amazing and like oranges).

Hurry over to pritinyc.com to get your own bottle (we dare you to choose just one).