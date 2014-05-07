The Ultimate DIY: A Harvard Woman Figured Out How to Print 3D Makeup From Home

Imagine being able to look at a piece of makeup online, snap your fingers, and have it in front of you that instant. Thanks to Grace Choi of the Harvard Business School, you’ll soon be able to, and not in any other way we’ve seen before.

Choi discovered that one of the main ingredients that enables the beauty industry to mark up prices so much is the colors used in cosmetics, which is something that technology can provide for free. Since everyone can have a color printer and the pigments used in printer ink are the same used in many color cosmetics, it’s not crazy to think that technology can provide “free” makeup. Naturally, her solution was to create a 3D printer that can print out any color you select in the form of a powder eyeshadow, cream lipstick, powder blush, or foundation. If you haven’t already figured out that this may be the best way to find your perfect foundation color match at home, keep reading.

Called the Mink, the 3D printer Choi has developed will retail for $300 and can connect to any computer at home. You start by finding a color — literally any color because you’ll be replicating that exact color with what you print — and pasting the hex code into Photoshop or Paint. Click Print, the way you would any other document, and the printer will give you a 3D version of the color in makeup form. Choi says, “Mink enables the web to become the biggest beauty store in the world. We’re going to live in a world where you can take a picture of your friend’s lipstick and print it out.”

To watch Choi’s full demonstration on the Mink printer, go to BusinessInsider.com.