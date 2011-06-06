Princess Diana’s Makeup Artist Weighs In On Kate’s Look

Mary Greenwell has worked her makeup artist magic on numerous icons, including Cate Blanchett, Gisele Bundchen, Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and many, many more. She has also worked extensively with the Royal family, working closely with Princess Diana before her untimely death.

The legendary artist talked with us about her relationship with Diana below, and what she thought about Kate Middleton taking on the task of doing her own wedding day makeup.

You used to work closely with Princess Diana. Can you describe that relationship, and her typical makeup look for events?

I was lucky enough to work with such a beautiful woman as Princess Diana! She was a great spirit. She was a natural beauty and did not need much makeup. Her look was very simple, gorgeous and polished. Nothing too glamorous, more of a natural look that accentuated her beauty.

What do you think of Kate Middleton choosing to learn how to do her own makeup for her wedding day?

I loved it! I was very impressed with her look and proud that she did it on her own. Of course, I would have loved to do it! But I was thrilled with how she looked. She did an amazing job.

How is event makeup for the Royal family different from typical event makeup?

There really is no difference. Its really all about working with your type of skin and adapting to that. You use the same products and same care.

You work with Kate Moss as well will you be doing her makeup for her big day? And if so, do you have any ideas on the look yet?

A good friend of mine and Kates will be doing the makeup and Im sure it will look wonderful. I have no idea what the look will be but Im sure she will look amazing.

Youve also created a fragrance called Plumcan you tell me a bit about it? Do you have any plans for a makeup line?

Plum is a very fruity and floral sent warm, sweet and seductive. I loved creating a fragrance. It allowed me to express my individuality. Its a very this is me experience. At this moment, there are no plans of a makeup line but that would be very exciting.

As we get into the thick of summer, what tips do you have for keeping our skin fresh during the hottest months?

The number one makeup tip for summer is keep it minimal. Minimal and sheer makeup is the way to go when its hot and muggy outside. Keep your look simple. MAC Cosmetics Select Sheer/Loose powder is a great option for minimal makeup with maximum coverage. MACs Face and Body Foundation is also a great option.

Since summer is all about no-fuss makeup do you have any tips for the perfect 10 minute beauty routine?

Do not change your routine during the summer. Stick with a look you know how to do well. If youre a pro at lining your eyes, stick with that. If you can create the perfect bold lip, keep that as your go-to look. No need to experiment, unless its with trying a new color. The main thing is knowing what looks work for you and perfecting those looks so you dont need a lot of time. For eyes, create a great cat eye look that is smudge-free with MAC Cosmetics Fluidline in Blacktrackor try Macroviolet for a pop of color. Lips, stick with a shade that works for all skin tones, such as MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo or Russian Red.