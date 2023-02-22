Prince Harry Used One of Princess Diana’s Timeless Skincare Products In a Very Unexpected Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one book that made quite the splash last year, it was Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. The tell-all provides an intimate lens into the inner workings of the British Royal Family, and left no dust behind in its revelations—including that one part about the Prince’s ‘todger.’

While anyone reading that bit of the book might shift around in their seat from the sheer awkwardness of it all, it did provide one key piece of information that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized,” he wrote in the memoir. “I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”

Turns out, the Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant

is the same one Princess Diana used to use on her chapped lips—and Prince Harry quickly recalls this very fact. “My mom used that on her lips,” he remembered. Before applying it, well, down there.

For those interested in trying it out for themselves, there's good news: the Elizabeth Arden cream is still readily available today

where it's racked up over 6,700 five-star ratings.

Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant

The all-purpose beauty balm

has been around for more than 70 years and was the first ever cosmetic product to come from the now-coveted brand. It protects and hydrates areas of concern, such as the nails, lips, eyebrows and face for up to eight hours at a time. Formulated with petrolatum, vitamin E and salicylic acid, it soothes dry skin, scrapes and cuts and minor abrasions in a “miracle” fashion.

The staple has been a long-standing beauty secret

amongst Royals and consumers alike; some shoppers say they’ve used it their “whole life” while others called it their “go-to cream for everything.” Whether you’re looking to soothe cracked skin on your feet, sunburns or allergy flare-ups, the cream is capable of swiftly remedying it all, according to reviewers.

The Royal-approved Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant

Prince Harry's Spare

to go alongside it.

Prince Harry’s Spare