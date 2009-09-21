Primetime Emmys 2009 Top Five Looks

We were glued to the TV last night checking out the latest hair and makeup to grace the red carpet. Here are our top five favorite beauty looks of the evening.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

J Love Hewitt rocked center-parted long tumbly curls with the front pieces twisted back and secured out of her face. Makeup was subtle, save for a fiercely fabulous faux fringe. Lips were softly glossed with a light pink.

Debra Messing

Debra’s hair is always the main event in her veritable parade of beauty. For the Emmys, Debra donned a sweeping bangs-adorned side chignon complemented by major mascara, orangey-peach blush and a glossy nude lip.

Ginnifer Goodwin

We have Big Love for Ginnifer’s deep side parted cutely cropped pixie. Keeping the focus on her statement necklace, Ginnifer opted for softly subtle makeup in the form of a taupey smokey eye and simple clear gloss.

Jessica Lowndes

Lashes and liner define Jessica’s breathtakingly green eyes while pinky-nude lips balance out her edgy eye makeup. Jessica’s voluminous faux-hawk half-up do adds a sense of occasion.

Katrina Bowden

Katrina’s crimpy waves pulled to the side in a slapdash, beachy pony make this look breezy, but beautiful. Pink shadow with some liner define Katrina’s eyes while nudish pink satiny lips complete the look.

Try on these looks and more here.

Contributed by Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz