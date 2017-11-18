The Best Expert-Approved Primers for Every Skin Type

There seems to be a strong divide among makeup connoisseurs on whether to prime or not. Truthfully, it’s all a matter of preference. There’s no right or wrong answer, but it doesn’t hurt to add another layer of skin care to your regimen—especially if you’re a regular makeup wearer. Primers not only boost the finish and extend the length of your makeup; they also have skin-enhancing ingredients that actually treat as they keep your makeup from sliding off.
Romy Soleimani, Makeup Artist for Streeters, whose works has been put to the test on many a red carpets, under blazing runway lights and during photo shoots in moody Mother Nature—shared her top primer picks for just about every skin type and concern. Find your match, ahead.
Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner
Best for: Large Pores
Why it works: A combo of glycolic and salicylic acids in this treatment clears pores and exfoliates to help make skin look smoother.
$20, at Dermstore
Bioderma
Too Faced Primed & Poreless Skin Smoothing Face Primer
Best for: Large Pores
Why it works: You can wear it alone or under makeup. Either way, it helps fill in enlarged pores to even out overly textured skin.
$30, at Too Faced
Too Faced
Becca Backlight Priming Filter
Best for: Dullness
Why it works: It's like a highlighter and primer in one. Infused with three different kinds of crushed pearls, this formula diffuses light to give skin a blurred, lit from within base before makeup.
$38, at Sephora
Becca Cosmetics
KORRES Wild Rose Smoothie Brightening Priming Moisturizer
Best for: Dullness
Why it works: Brightening wild rose oil and pure Vitamin C in this formula work beneath the skin to clear up discolorations and generally lackluster skin.
$45, at Sephora
Korres
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
Best for: Oily Skin
Why it works: It's like a blotting paper in a bottle. It absorbs any excess oil, without making skin too matte or dull looking.
$32, at Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Dermalogica Hydrablur Primer
Best for: Oily Skin
Why it works: You never want to completely dull out your skin—even if it's oily. This essentially leaves a satiny, not oily, finish. It also has a time-released hydration complex that keeps skin dewy.
$47, at Dermalogica
Dermalogica
Dr. Barbara Sturm Monika Blunder Anti-Aging Primer
Best for: Aging Skin
Why it works: A blend of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and pearl pigments work on fine lines and wrinkles while keeping your makeup in place.
$85, at Net-a-Porter
Dr. Barbara Sturm
REN Perfect Canvas
Best for: Aging Skin
Why it works: It's a serum and primer in one. Pro-biotics help with cell turnover and agave extracts lifts and tightens slack skin.
$55, at Ren
Ren Skincare
Huda Beauty The Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer
Best for: Dry Skin
Why it works: Rosehip oil and dimethicone keep skin hydrated and makeup from caking and flaking.
$35, at Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty
Kat Von D Lock-It Primer
Best For: Dry Skin
Why it works: Aloe, shea and jojoba help lock in moisture and fills dry spots so that your longwear foundation formulas (which can be a bit on the drier side) go on smoothly and don't suck moisture from your skin.
$32, at Kat Von D Beauty
Kat Von D Beauty
Cover FX Mattifying Primer with Anti-Acne Treatment
Best for: Acne-Prone Skin
Why it works: Salicylic acid helps treat current or lingering blemishes while a combo of Vitamins C, E and fruit AHA. It also tackles any hyperpigmentation from past breakouts.
$38, at Cover Fx
Cover Fx
Stila One Step Prime
Best for: Acne-Prone Skin
Why it works: It's oil-free and packed with 15 different vitamins, minerals and antioxidants—all the things that troubled skin needs before makeup.
$36, at Stila
Stila Cosmetics