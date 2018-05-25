The 12 Best Primers for Oily Skin You’ll Want to Invest In

Chin-deep in summer, it’s easy to say hot weather is the worst time to have oily skin. But, honestly, oily skin is a total bummer a year long: It makes you turn into a sweaty oil-slick in the summer, and winter is that magical time of year when you’re skin is both dry and oily—you know, because your skin ups its oil production to battle the aforementioned dryness. And this is exactly why we all need to invest in the best primer for oily skin out there, year-round.

Before you grab any ole bottle off the shelf, be warned: Not all primers are created equally. A product labeled “mattifying primer” isn’t the solution to all our oily skin problems. The best primer for your oily skin, however, can change your makeup game and keep it that way. You’ll get smoother, clearer skin, a more balanced complexion, and makeup that lasts all day long.

Below, we’ve gathered the very best primers for oily skin out there right now.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.