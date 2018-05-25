StyleCaster
Share

The 12 Best Primers for Oily Skin You’ll Want to Invest In

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 12 Best Primers for Oily Skin You’ll Want to Invest In

Rachel Krause
by
Best Primers for Oily Skin
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Chin-deep in summer, it’s easy to say hot weather is the worst time to have oily skin. But, honestly, oily skin is a total bummer a year long: It makes you turn into a sweaty oil-slick in the summer, and winter is that magical time of year when you’re skin is both dry and oily—you know, because your skin ups its oil production to battle the aforementioned dryness. And this is exactly why we all need to invest in the best primer for oily skin out there, year-round.

MORE: The 10 Best Hydrating Makeup Primers for Dry Skin

Before you grab any ole bottle off the shelf, be warned: Not all primers are created equally. A product labeled “mattifying primer” isn’t the solution to all our oily skin problems. The best primer for your oily skin, however, can change your makeup game and keep it that way. You’ll get smoother, clearer skin, a more balanced complexion, and makeup that lasts all day long.

MORE: 10 Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern

Below, we’ve gathered the very best primers for oily skin out there right now.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin
Pin it!

The 12 Best Primers for Oily Skin You’ll Want to Invest In | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer™
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer™

This non-clogging, oil-free primer erases pores, minimizes shine, and helps your foundation last a whole lot longer.

$38 at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Algenist Pore Corrector Anti-Aging Primer
Algenist Pore Corrector Anti-Aging Primer

Not only does this Algenist primer improve skin texture and tone, but it also leaves your skin with a satin-soft finish for long-lasting makeup application.

$42 at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer

This Make Up For Ever primer has a range of skin equalizers that'll refine, smooth and even out your skin. This one has true staying power.

$37 at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer
Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer

This primer is an oily skin lifesaver, whether you wear it alone or under makeup. As a primer, its lightweight texture softens and hydrates, and plant extracts help control sebum over-production for a long-lasting matte finish.

$38 at Sephora

Photo: Givenchy
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | bareMinerals Prime Time® Foundation Primer
bareMinerals Prime Time® Foundation Primer

This bareMinerals primer is formulated specifically for people with oily skin to create a silky smooth canvas from the get-go. Throughout the day, it holds up to combat excess oil and absorbs shine while hiding pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.

$25 at bareMinerals

Photo: bareMinerals
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer

The non-drying formula of this Smashbox primer locks in makeup and absorbs oil to keep your face shine-free throughout the day. Plus, it's sweat and humidity resistant for up to eight hours, so consider it a safe choice for summer.

$39 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Benefit The POREfessional
Benefit The POREfessional

Benefit's primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to help makeup stay put. The super-silky texture leaves skin super-smooth and shine-free, and the vitamin E in the formula protects skin from damaging free radicals.

$31 at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

Hourglass' primer is mineral-based and water-resistant—with SPF 15!—neutralizing and balancing skin to minimize shine. The satin finish minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves makeup feeling fresh, and decidedly non-slippery, all day.

$54 at Sephora

Photo: Hourglass
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Too Faced Primed & Poreless Skin Smoothing Face Primer
Too Faced Primed & Poreless Primer

This Too Faced primer is scientifically formulated to achieve the appearance of smooth, poreless skin—even without makeup. Vitamins A and C, mulberry extract, and an impressive amount of retinol conceals pores and leaves skin firm and hydrated.

$30 at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel
Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel

Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel wants to replace traditional foundation, primer, color corrector, and powder to enhance the appearance of your skin in one fell swoop. On top of keeping your makeup on all day, it also works to improve skin tone, help maintain hydration, and reduce the appearance of redness, discoloration, pores, fine lines, and shine. A multitasker for the ages.

$19.20 at Per-fékt

Photo: Per-fékt
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer
Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer

This Korres primer is water-based, so it has a super-lightweight feel that really lets the skin breathe. Pomegranate extract is an antioxidant powerhouse that helps tighten pores, while willow bark extract balances skin, witch hazel mattifies and keeps impurities out, and rice starch absorbs excess surface oil and softens skin.

$33 at Korres

Photo: Korres
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector™
Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector™

Ever-matte, indeed: This Becca primer controls oil and keeps skin mattified and pores minimized for up to 12 hours. Think of it as a "liquid blotting paper" to keep skin matte- and shine-free all day long, sans silicone, oil, alcohol, or fragrance.

$38 at Becca

Photo: Becca

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer™
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Algenist Pore Corrector Anti-Aging Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | bareMinerals Prime Time® Foundation Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Benefit The POREfessional
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Too Faced Primed & Poreless Skin Smoothing Face Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Per-fékt Skin Perfection Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Oily Skin | Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector™
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share