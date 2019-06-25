Everything You Need to Know About Sephora’s New K-Beauty Brand

You were previously only able to grab this natural Korean beauty brand in South Korea but get ready: Primera is coming stateside thanks to a deal with Sephora. Primera is part of the Amorepacific Group, which has other cult-favorite brands such as Etude House, Mamonde Cosmetics and Innisfree. While Primera hawks skincare, haircare and more, we’ll just be getting 24 skin products in the U.S. (for now!).

Primera is known for its use of natural germination energy, which concentrates at the moment a seed sprouts. Plus, it’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, animal-derived ingredients, synthetic colorants, artificial fragrances, imidazolidinyl urea or TEA. Even the packaging is eco-friendly. Think forest-certified paper boxes, soy ink and recyclable plastic and glass containers. It makes perfect sense Primera would be part of the Clean at Sephora category, which also includes brands such as Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and Bite Beauty.

Below, some of our favorites from Primera to shop now.

Primera Mild Facial Peeling Gel

This gel improves the texture of your skin by removing dry, dull skin cells.

$38 at Sephora

Primera Wild Seed Firming Serum

This serum helps soften and brighten skin, all while helping combat the signs of aging.

$74 at Sephora

Primera Alpine Berry Water Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer

Add this moisturizer into your routine to help protect skin from free radicals, while balancing excess oil.

$40 at Sephora

Primera is on Sephora’s website now and will be rolling out into Sephora stores this July.

