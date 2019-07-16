Amazon Prime Day is The Perfect Opportunity to Restock Your Supplement Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

From hair growth vitamins, to mood-boosting adaptogens and plant-based protein powder, it seems like there’s a supplement for nearly every health and wellness concern these days, and while your wellbeing is obviously a worthy investment, a lot of these elixirs, potions, and powders aren’t exactly cheap. Amazon Prime Day’s supplement deals for 2019 however are pretty impressive though, so it’s honestly a good time to buy all of your supplement essentials, gummy vitamins and even protein bars in bulk while they’re all on sale. Think of it like shopping at Costco, you’re saving by purchasing more stock, but with Amazon Prime, you get even steeper discounts (up to 45% off today) and you don’t have to combat the never-ending lines (and of course, no free samples).

In addition to multivitamins, there is also a wide range of diet allies, including plenty of options for those on low-carb, Paleo and Keto diets. Bulletproof is offering steep discounts on some of their best-selling items, including Brain Octane Oil, and Tone It Up is offering major price cuts across all of their plant-based protein powders until the end of the sale tonight. There is also plenty of ingestible skincare supplements and oral hair regrowth solutions on offer, marked down up to 35% off. As you probably already know by now, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score on these stellar sales, but the e-tailer is offering a free 30-day trial for non-Prime members, so you can get access to all of the deals without having to commit for an entire year.

1. Phyto Paris Hair & Nails Supplement, $60 $42

A trusted beauty vitamin, now 30% off. While many hair and nail supplements rely on Biotin exclusively, Phyto’s blend also contains Omega 3, and Vitamin E to boost results.

2. Keto Function Keto + Electrolytes Advanced Mineral Blend, $30 $21

If you’re following a Keto, Paleo or low carb diet, supplementing with electrolytes is crucial to maintain proper hydration and energy levels (especially if you’re also working out) and prevent the “Keto flu.” This supplement contains a potent concoction of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and other essential minerals to keep your vitals in check.

3. Smarty Pants Vitamin Gummies For Women, $29.51 $17.70

These multivitamin gummies are not only chock full of all of your essential vitamins and nutrients, but they also contain a cocktail of other dietary supplements to promote improved cognition and focus, combat digestive issues, and omega 3s for heart health and enhanced mood. They’re also super tasty and 40% off for Prime Day — stock up now.

4. Foligain Supplement For Thinning Hair, $59.99 $44.43

If you’re battling thinning hair or simply trying to grow your out, the best course of action is to employ a triple threat approach. This means using topical treatments, scalp stimulating products and taking oral supplements associate with helping promote a fuller mane.

5. Joy-Filled Dietary Supplements, $29.95 $19.95

Adaptogenic supplements are definitely a major trend in the wellness sector at the moment, and whether you’re fully on board or still skeptical about how much they’re actually able to boost your mood, now is a good time to test one out to find out for yourself while they’re discounted. Joy-Filled are also backed by an impressive nearly 5-star rating with almost 800 customer reviews.

6. Naturebell Premium Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C, $44.95 $20.95

Hyaluronic acid is common skincare active ingredient known for its plumping capacities and moisture-retaining superpowers. Just like when you apply it topically, apparently when consumed orally, it helps keep your complexion looking glowing and hydrated from the inside out as well.

7. NeoCell Super Collagen Powder, $11.20 $7.28

This clinically tested collagen powder is the ultimate smoothie or shake additive to help promote shinier hair, radiant skin and strengthen both your nails and bones without having to remember to swallow a capsule.

8. Soylent Squared Protein Bars (30 Pack), $30 $19.20

These plant-based mini protein bars are the perfect desk-side or car snack to have on hand when the afternoon munchies strike and your tempted to grab that bag of chips.

9. ONE Brands Protein Bars (12-Pack), $24.99 $17.49

These are hands down one of the best-tasting protein bars out there, and they happen to be my favorite. Even though they taste like dessert, they actually contain 20 grams of protein and only have one gram of sugar. They’re also gluten-free, guilt-free and also now 30% off.

10. N.O. Pro Nitric Oxide Booster With Beet Root, $25 $16.25

If you work out, are training for a marathon or just looking to boost your endurance (and results), adding a beet root supplement to your current routine could really help take you to the next level. Beet root has been shown to boost circulation and deliver oxygen, which is why athlete often times chug beer juice before they perform. This supplement gives you the same results without having to drop $10+ on a fancy juice each time you hit the gym.

11. Tone It Up Coconut Protein Powder, $43.19 $30.19

This vegan-friendly, plant-based protein powder is powered by pear protein, with 15 grams per serving. It tastes amazing in your morning green smoothie or mixed into your oatmeal to help keep you full until lunchtime. It’s also sugar and gluten-free, so it’s safe for those on the Keto diet.

12. Bulletproof Brain Octane Oil, $29.99 $18.71

When it comes to MCT oils, Brain Octane is the most pure form (C8) of coconut oils, therefore making it the best option for a cognitive boost without the sugar or caffeine, improved digestion, and keeping cravings at bay. Brain Octane is also the most pricey, so it’s a great time to buy in bulk. I

