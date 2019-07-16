Prime Day’s Makeup Deals Include a Legendary Eye Liner for $15

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just for stocking up on smart home, costly appliances and tech gadgets anymore. While there’s plenty of those deals to take advantage as well, Prime Day’s makeup sales for 2019 are equally as impressive as the bargains you’ll find in other categories. From high-end, luxury, and prestige cosmetics like Stila’s best-selling and editor-favorite All Day Liquid Eyeliner (just over $15 right now), to drugstore gems (made even more affordable with major markdowns) like Maybelline’s cult-status Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, there are plenty of ways to revamp your current cosmetic lineup without feeling bad about shelling out a pretty penny to well, look pretty.

I’ve also spotted several quintessential makeup dupes for iconic luxury counterparts with stellar discounts, including the best-selling Coty Airspun Loose Setting Powder — the affordable rival to Laura Mercier’s pricier version now priced under $5. To participate the massive two-day sale, you do actually have to be an Amazon Prime member, so if you’re not already, now is a good time reconsider. If you’re a bit averse to the idea of adding another annual fee to your current collection or identify as a general commitment phobe, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial for non-Prime members, so you can get access to all of the deals even if you decide not to go forward later. It’s really kind of a win-win. I’ve rounded up a few noteworthy sales on makeup to snag while supplies last and price tags are slashed.

1. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22 $15.40

My favorite liquid liner is on sale — adding 3 back-ups to cart. BRB.

2. Cargo Swimmables Waterproof Bronzer $29 $20.03

The perfect summer sidekick to keep you glowing and golden at the pool.

3. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24 $16.80

This is hands-down the best glitter eye shadow I’ve ever used, and now you can try it for 30% off.

4. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer, $15.98 $12.50

There’s a reason people go crazy over this concealer — it blends like a dream, delivers full coverage and feels weightless.

5. Coty Airspun Loose Setting Powder, $6.99 $4.76

The ultimate affordable dupe for Laura Mercier’s beloved loose setting powder, now even cheaper.

6. Maybelline Superstay Matte Liquid Lipstick, $7.94 $5.55

This is one of my favorite lip products of all time — out of drugstore and high-end options, and now it’s literally $5. Time to buy one in every color.

7. Wunder2 Perfect Selfie HD Bronzing Veil Finishing Powder, $22 $13.20

I am actually in love with this innovative powder. It’s a setting powder that gives you a filtered effect, while delivering a subtle wash of bronze all over. There is also a translucent version, too.

8. Jane Iredale PurePressed Powder, $44 $30.80

I love a good clean beauty score, and this top-rated formula sets makeup like a dream.

9. Temptu Perfect Canvas Airbrush Foundation Starter Kit, $199 $139.30

If you’re curious about airbrush foundation, this discounted beginner-friendly set is a good place to start without making a hefty investment.

10. Colorscience Bronzing Perfector Primer, $49 $34.40

This next-level blurring primer is a triple threat with SPF 20 and a subtle wash of color.

11. Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, $10.99 $7.69

My favorite drugstore foundation, only now even more affordable. Time to stock up on backups.

12. L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Primer + Mascara Set, $10.99 $7.69

There’s a reason everyone loves this drugstore mascara, and now you can get it and the matching primer at a discount.

13. NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray, $8.50 $5.95

This is one of the best makeup-extending drugstore setting sprays on the market.

vOur mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.