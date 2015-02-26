Beauty Buzz: What an Essence Really Means, Why You Need Prickly Pear Products, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Deep dive down the confusing world of K-Beauty skin care products and figure out what you really need for your skin. [Fashionista]

2. We’ve always been fans of a dark lip, but fashion week has now brought us black – would you dare? [Glamour]

3. Shopping drugstore products but not sure what to buy? Here are 10 products you won’t regret. [Daily Makeover]

4. Did you know you can use deodorant to soothe a bug bite? Plus 8 other hacks you need! [Byrdie]

5. Find out why you may want to start considering adding prickly pear to your skin care routine. [Allure]