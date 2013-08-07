Two New Ways to Prevent Wrinkles Before They Make Their Mark

These days, more of us are realizing that waiting to treat wrinkles once they’ve already formed is getting the whole process backwards. Instead, it’s all about preventing signs of aging before they start.

Skin care brands have begun to get the message that women want to delay aging for as long as physically possible, and two new offerings for fall are promising to help us look younger, longer.

The first to hit shelves is Shiseido‘s new Ibuki range (translation: “inner strength”), available now. The company’s research found that women aged 25-34 are subjecting their skin to harsh conditions. Everything from exposure to UV rays and air pollution to stressful late nights at the office to eating nothing but cheese fries for dinner has an effect on skin, and all these factors combine to shrink skin’s surface cells. This shrinkage throws cells’ alignment out of whack and puts the whole system in a negative cycle that translates to issues like enlarged pores, blemishes, dryness and uneven skin tone. The products in the line — which includes a Gentle Cleanser ($30), Purifying Cleanser ($30), Softening Concentrate ($24), Refining Moisturizer ($45), Refining Moisturizer Enriched ($45), Eye Correcting Cream ($40) and Protective Moisturizer SPF18 ($45, all at shiseido.com) — contain a patent-pending Shape Memorizing Cell Technology to help cells retain their optimal shape, size and alignment so they can better resist stressors. The result? Skin that retains its youthful glow in spite of your bad habits.

StriVectin is also playing defense this season with their new Present Perfect Antioxidant Defense Lotion ($59, strivectin.com). The lightweight cream is rich in antioxidants that protect against those omnipresent environmental stressors, and is fortified with the brand’s signature NIA-114 to repair damage before it develops into fine lines and and discoloration. Think of it as a pause button for signs of aging.

What methods have you tried to head off wrinkles and hang onto your youthful glow?

