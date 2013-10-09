The 3 Best Products to Prevent Chapped Lips

Our skin isn’t the only thing that starts to dry out this time of year. Our lips also get parched as the air’s moisture levels start to drop and the moisture in our pout quickly evaporates. To prevent painful cracking and unwanted peeling (because who wants to apply a gorgeous oxblood lipstick over that), here are the three products you should be keeping handy this season.

Exfoliator

Although the skin on our lips is thinner than the rest of our body, there are still some dead skin cells that should be removed daily. Brush your lips lightly with a clean toothbrush before heading to bed. Or save yourself the time and apply ILIA Balmy Nights Lip Exfoliator ($24, iliabeauty.com). The volcanic stone powder works as you sleep. When you first apply, you can feel the micro beads, but in the morning your lips are hydrated and smooth.

Deep Conditioner

Josie Maran’s Argan Lip Treatment ($18, sephora.com) is a great deep conditioner for sensitive or overly dry pouts and has anti-aging benefits, too. The argan oil repairs the skin while the plant-derived squalane rehydrates and seals cracks. We recommend using it solo or under lipstick.

Glossy Treatment

Not only does Kat Burki Glossy Lip Treatment ($28, katburki.com) hydrate lips with its vitamin E and coconut-oil blend, but it can also stand in for your lip gloss. Wear it alone or on top of a lipstick for major shine. The roller ball applicator allows you to easily clean up any color residue.

