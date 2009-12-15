Pretty Stocking Stuffers

This holiday season try some quick gift ideas that will keep the girls in your inner circle looking lovely and feeling good in the dead of winter. Little beauty treats will always go over big, because everyone wants to look good in the frigid weather.

In the cold months we may feel a little pasty so give your girlfriends a little summertime glow with a fab self-tanner. I love the fun can from Urban Decay called Santa Tanita Body Bronzer. The can is dressed up like a prayer candle dedicated to the imaginary saint of everything bronze and beachy.

For dry parched lips give the gift of hydration and color with Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer. At $5, and with 13 gorgeous shades to choose from, you can buy three different shades and tie a pretty bow around them for a perfect gift.

Cream eye shadows work well on dry winter lids so give the universal shade of pink champagne shimmer like Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Goddess.

For the glossy posse, give them Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Shine Lip Gloss. This sleek gloss is filled with good-for-you ingredients like sweet almond oil and cocoa butter so lips will be luscious. The Bronze Berry shade works on everyone.

If you really love someone go all the way and give them the ultimate beauty gift of Crme De La Mer, my personal favorite, hint hint mom. This rich luxurious cream will keep skin super moist and supple and you’ll score big points.

Happy holidays everyone, and best beauty wishes for all!

