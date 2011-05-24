Pretty, Pretty Commuter

I’m not going to lie; by the end of the work day I look like I’ve wrestled an alligator. I’m disheveled: My hair is usually thrown up in a knot on top of my head, my face is shiny from sweating (yes even in the dead of winter) and running around Port Authority and my eye makeup smudged from rubbing my eyes in frustration. I basically look something like this:

So when I see a girl walk past me on the E train at 5pm and she looks like she just stepped out of her house from getting ready, all perfect hair and dewy complexion, I think two things:

1.) She doesn’t work

2.) There is a secret agency that hires girls just like her to walk around in high traffic areas during rush hour looking perfect to make me feel bad. Like right at 5pm they all take their places near Au Bon Pain or the Hudson News and as soon as we commuters start flooding in they all nonchalantly meander through the crowd like, “Oh no big deal. I mean I always look this perfect even in the middle of August in New York City walking down a street that’s being freshly paved.”

Am I the only one that feels this way?