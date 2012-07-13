Pretty Please Creates Polishes Especially For You

Having trouble thinking of party favors for your next fundraiser, bachelorette party, baby or bridal shower? Pretty Please has the perfect solution. This custom nail polish company allows you to select your own color and even name it yourself! What girl doesn’t love nail polish, and having one customized for them is an obvious choice of a gift for a girly event.

Instead of announcing the gender of your baby with balloons, why not give out pink or blue nail polishes to your guests? You can order a set for your bridesmaids so that they all have nails that match your wedding colors. These can even work great for sorority recruitment: order a color that matches your sorority’s colors so that all of your sisters have customized nails. Plus, you can make the name match your chapter. Pretty Please offers three different collections: Berry Blast, Color Pop and Perfectly Pastel, which have four shades in each. The colors range from deep plum to neon yellow.

Pretty Please polishes are available for $7 a bottle. The minimum order is six bottles in the same color and label. For larger orders, you can receive a discount of 5% to 25% depending on how large your order.

Pretty Please’s website will be officially launched by the end of July, but if you can’t wait until then to place an order, you can still place them here.

The thought of getting a customized nail polish sounds pretty amazing to us, and we can’t stop thinking up occasions that these polishes could work for. Would you try out Pretty Please? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

