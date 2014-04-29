StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty Prints and Flowers

Ashley Okwuosa
Prints aren’t just a fashion thing. They find a way to creep into the beauty world, and beauty junkies know that the best way to wear them is on their nails. From florals to tribal prints and everything in between, prints are taking over manicures (and we aren’t complaining).

This week’s #NailCall was anything but boring. We saw a variety of fun manicures we can’t wait to recreate, including tribal prints that we can’t help but stare at. Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

Warmer weather plus nail art equals a whole lot of fun! 

Pink, black, and white never looked this good thanks to @Nailartbysig.  

@Squishynpolished's decadent manicure is proof that chocolate is always a good idea. 

@Fashcindotcom's nail art collage is more than enough inspiration for our next manicure. 

@Nananailpolish went for some of the prettiest rose nail strips we've ever seen. 

@Nailartbysig's psychedelic manicure is top on our list of looks to recreate. 

@Theglitteryblog gives us a step by step tutorial on how to pull off her manicure. Will you try this one? 

What a unique way to pull off floral prints! We love how @Einnoc98 put her own spin on this look.

@Fabfingies proves that a little glitter (and ombre) never hurt anybody. 

