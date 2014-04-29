Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty Prints and Flowers

Prints aren’t just a fashion thing. They find a way to creep into the beauty world, and beauty junkies know that the best way to wear them is on their nails. From florals to tribal prints and everything in between, prints are taking over manicures (and we aren’t complaining).

This week’s #NailCall was anything but boring. We saw a variety of fun manicures we can’t wait to recreate, including tribal prints that we can’t help but stare at. Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

