25 Minimalist Tattoos That Are Impossibly Pretty

If cherries and black-star tattoos were the hallmark of ‘90s style, then teeny, tiny, barely-there tattoos are the reigning symbol of today. Call it the Instagram curse, where everything in our lives must be surrounded by white, blank space to be considered chic and picture-worthy, but tattoos have taken on a definitive minimalist vibe, and we’re very, very much into the trend.

From scattered finger dots to sinewy forearm arrows and lines, minimalist tattoos have become the ultimate 20-something staple, and they’re just as addicting to look at as they are to actually get (except, you know, way less painful). So whether you’re looking for inspo for your next tattoo, or you just want some ridiculously pretty pictures to dreamily look at, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see our 25 favorite designs, and then grab your phone—you’ll definitely want to make an appointment to get inked by the end this.